Madison Henrietta Scales Woodson, 93, died Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 31 at St. Stephens United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.
Woodson, Henrietta Scales
To plant a tree in memory of Henrietta Woodson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.