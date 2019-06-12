GREENSBORO James Fraher (Jim) Woods, age 96, passed away on June 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, North Elm Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ Cemetery in Whitsett next to his beloved wife, Peg. Jim, a native of Greensboro, was born on October 31, 1922, to the late Walter Woods and Nell Fraher Woods. He graduated from St. Benedict's Catholic School on East Smith Street in 1935, and later graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1939. He had one year of business school before starting work for Dillard Paper Company. In January 1943, he was drafted into the Army, serving with the 547th AAA Battalion attached to the 95th Infantry Division. In August 1944, just before given a furlough for a few days, and being short of money, he hitchhiked from California to his home in NC. He made it in four days. After his discharge in March 1946, he worked for Security National Bank, now the Bank of America, for six years. Jim found his niche in life when he joined Southern Converting Company in Greensboro and later Brenner Iron & Metal Company in Winston-Salem where he retired after 33 years of service. He dearly loved the scrap metal business, having been associated with it for over 50 years. He also loved Pepsi and Jif peanut butter. He met the love of his life, Peggy Jones, at an airport in Reidsville, NC in 1951, and they were married at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on September 8, 1956. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. For many years, he was a lector at St. Benedict's Catholic Church and later at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. At the age of 75, he discovered one of his greatest joys in life, hiking in the National Parks with his two sons. The park that he favored the most was the Grand Canyon in Arizona. After hiking it three times, and at the age of 80, he completed a North Rim to South Rim hike. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy (Peg) on July 25, 2011, and his brothers, Walter Scott Woods, Jr., William Joseph Woods, both of Greensboro, and Robert Vincent Woods of Thomasville. He is survived by two sons, Brent Woods and wife, Karen of Lenexa, KS, Barry Woods of Raleigh; two wonderful grandsons, Matthew and Ryan of Lenexa, KS; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Woods of Thomasville and niece, Patty Davis and husband, Ted of Clemmons. He always thought to be successful in life you had to know how to ride with the tide and go with the flow. So, with that being said, he will end with Adios, Aloha, Arrivederci, Auf Wiedersehen, Au Revoir, Pozegnanie, Sayonara, Doksa Ake Wonkte (which means, "I will see you later"), Shalom, and last but not least, Goodbye. "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." St. Paul Memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Lee Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 201 South Chapman Street, Greensboro, NC 27403, or to St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 109 West Smith Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.