JULY 5, 1926 - AUGUST 21, 2019 Fay Barber Woods, 93, formerly of East Stadium Drive in Eden, passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Danview Cemetery. Mrs. Woods was born July 5, 1926 in Draper, NC, to the late John William Barber and Myrtle Sigmon Barber. She was a member of Draper Christian Church and a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills. Fay enjoyed fishing and camping, making biscuits and eating chocolate, both of which she did well. You would always see her dressed in her finest, especially at church. She is survived by her two sons, Gene Woods and wife, Faith, of Stafford, VA; and Steve Woods of Eden; three grandchildren, Courtney Woods, Michael Woods and Melody Newton; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Corbin Woods and Allison Newton; and two brothers, Allen Barber of Martinsville, VA and Ronny Barber of Fort Smith, Arkansas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy "Pete" H. Woods; sisters, Hazel Cole and Bonnie East; and brothers, Curtis, Jerry, and Johnnie Barber. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to Draper Christian Church, 1116 Fieldcrest Rd., Eden, NC 27288 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.