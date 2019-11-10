On Nov. 7, 2019, Etta Reid Wyrick Woods went to her eternal home with her Heavenly Father and her Savior. An 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park following the service. Etta was a devout Christian who lived her life in accordance with the teachings of God's word, and read it as long as she was able. She was a lifelong member of Hines Chapel Church. Etta was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister and three brothers, her husband, Robert Samuel "Boot" Woods, and daughter, Gloria Dawn "Corky" Shelton, and great grandaughter, Destiny Collie. She is survived by daughter, Loretta Hope Woods, sons, Robert Dean Woods (wife Lori) and Bryan Scott Woods, grandchildren, Amber Shelton, Aaron Woods, Mason Woods, Eliora Belcher, great grandchildren, Adam Shelton, Autumn Collie, and great great grandchildren Eli and Aden. Etta was retired from the Guilford County School System. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Should you choose and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beacon Place or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405.
