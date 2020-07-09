AUGUST 17, 1927 - JULY 6, 2020 Delores Woodburn, age 92, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Hospice Home of the Piedmont, High Point, NC. She was born Aug. 17, 1927 and lived most of her life in and around Wilson, NC before meeting and marrying her husband Raymond Woodburn. Delores was retired from Guilford County School System as a bus driver. Delores was a devoted Christian and member of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. She was very active in her church, teaching Sunday School and participating in many other activities. She loved gospel singings and attended many throughout her years, setting up trips for friends and family to attend with her. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Woodburn, her parents and brothers. She is survived by a sister Dot Stancil, daughter Michelle, son Myrel, daughter Meg, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A walk-through visitation service will be held at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2:15 followed by a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers, God bless. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.