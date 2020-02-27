APRIL 2, 1933 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Thomas Riley Woodard passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in Bryson City, NC April 2, 1933 to John and Edna Woodard. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years: Lurlei Routh Woodard, daughter: Patricia Cox, sisters: Thelma Repass, Lucille Gordon, and Katherine Talley. He is survived by his son: Steve Woodard and wife Vicki, his daughter: Janet Stout, five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his sister: Dot Hutchins. Tom was a certificated public accountant and an avid golfer. Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. The family is would like to thank Whitestone Care & Wellness Center and AuthoraCare Collective Hospice for their care and support during the last few months. Donations can be made in Tom's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research or AuthoraCare Collective Hospice of Greensboro, NC. Memorial Funeral Service PO Box 17235, Winston-Salem, NC, 27116
