WOOD, SARAH HANKINS MAY 29, 1937 - MARCH 4, 2020 ON Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Sarah "Sookie" Hankins Wood of Reidsville, NC, loving wife, mother and "granny" went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at Hospice of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on ***Saturday, March 21st ***at Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden, NC. Following the service, the family will receive family and friends at the Morehead-Fair House. She was born in Spray, NC and grew up in Carolina Heights which she loved to visit and share fond memories. She was young at heart and had a zest for life that showed in everything she did from raising her children, camping, boating, tennis, animals, and blazed trails on their property for herself and grandchildren to enjoy during "Camp Granny's." Her passion for tennis earned her the singles champion title at the Walden Lake Golf & Country Club, Plant City, FL for many years and she was ranked among the top female players in FL during the late '70s/early '80s. Sarah and Bud returned to NC in 1983 to be closer to family, built a log cabin on the Dan River and loved to share their property with friends and family. A small beagle showed up in 1986 and from there she began giving strays a home. She also took care of homeless animals by providing them with food and vet care. She loved taking care of the Hankins family plot at the Woodlawn/Meeks Cemetery, but didn't stop there...she hauled water, planted grass, flowers, and tended all the adjacent plots for many years. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George "Bud" Wood, two daughters, Diane Peyton (Dennis) of Plant City, FL and Karen Noakes (Randy) of Midlothian, VA; sister, Garnetta Turner of Madison, NC; grandchildren: William "Bill" Wood (Khori), Melissa Muta (Brian), Jason Von Moll (Lexi Martin), Kristin Hoddinott (George), Lorie Von Moll, Kaley Dolby (Ian), and Tyler Wood; great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Kamden Hoddinott, Keean Von Moll, Oaklyn, Lennox, and Hazel Dolby; numerous nieces, nephews, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Elizabeth Hankins, sons Alan and John Wood, and nine siblings. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice in Sarah's honor. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
