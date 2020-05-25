Rev. Max Eugene Wood, 86, made his heavenly flight home on Friday, May 22, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26,2020 at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington with Rev. Jenna Grogan officiating, and may be live streamed at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. There will be a private interment to follow at Forest Lawn cemetery in Greensboro. Rev. Wood was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late Goebel Ernest and Ruth Marie Wood. He had several careers over the years. He served as a Southern Baptist minister, Farm Bureau representative, pharmaceutical representative, and a professional truck driver. After suffering a near fatal accident, he realized ministry was his true calling and returned to God's purpose for him ministering in the United Methodist Church. He and his wife Peggy served in several churches in Illinois and North Carolina until he retired. He touched and inspired many lives in the different charges he had. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington where he enjoyed his Koinonia Sunday school class and the friendships he cherished there. He loved spending time with his family, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy. Max is reunited with the love of his life, his Princess, Peggy Duncan-Wood, who had gone on to heaven almost five years prior. He is also once again with his granddaughter Misty Wood, who passed in 2012. Rev. Wood is survived by his sons, Mark Allan Wood (Patricia) of Mount Laurel, NJ; Michael Chipper Wood (Cheryl) of McLeansville, NC; a special daughter, Rev. Jenna Grogan (Steve) of Randleman, NC; one sister, Colleen Willard; seven grandchildren, Emily Wood, Skye Wood (Adam), Jeremy Wood, Amber Woodall (Lee), Gwyneth Hesser, Julianne Oldakowski (Jozef), Ashley Huxtable (Peter); eleven great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Max was a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and selfless friend. He is much loved and will be missed by all. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main St, Lexington NC 27292
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.