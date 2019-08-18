OCTOBER 11, 1930 - AUGUST 15, 2019 Joyce L. Wood, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Avenue in Greensboro N.C. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden NC ,27313. She was preceded in death by her husband, Posey Daye Wood Jr., parents, Edgar and Annie Lowdermilk. She is survived by her sister, Gail Causey of Greensboro, son Posey D. Wood III of Conway, S.C., and granddaughter Valerie Wood of Julian. Joyce was a member of the First Moravian Church in Greensboro. She was a loving mother, wonderful sister, caring grandmother, doting great-grandmother and adored by all. Everyone she met became her friend. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
