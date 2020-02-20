MADISON James Weldon "Moot" Womack, Jr., 74, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at Sharon Baptist Church in Stoneville. Burial will be in Collins Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

