Jamestown Marilyn Estella Kennett Wolfgram, 88, died Monday, December 9, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 W. Market Street, Greensboro. Arrangements are by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
