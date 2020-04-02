APRIL 25, 1920 - MARCH 30, 2020 Helen Donavant Wolff, 99 years of age, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was a resident of Friends Homes Guilford, Greensboro, NC. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Govenor's mandated requirements, Helen Wolff's memorial service date will be announced when circumstances permit. Helen is survived by her niece, Gray Coltrane Boehm, and husband, Jeffrey; of Chattanooga, TN, grandnephews Jeff Boehm Jr., his wife Brie and their daughter Alice Elizabeth, of Athens, GA. Andrew Boehm and Kevin Boehm, of Chattanooga, TN; grandniece, Lisa Boccchini (Bryan) of Brooklyn NY; grandnephew, Paul Bocchini, nephew-in-law Richard Bocchini, (both of Philadelaphia, PA; nieces and nephews Sarah Ebert Brent (Scott), Raymond Ebert and James Bunn, III, all of Winston Salem, NC; Beverly B. Michaux (Roy) of Charlotte, NC; Betsy Moser of Greensboro, NC; Judy W. Wright of Statesville, NC; great-grandnephews and nieces, William Kinkaid Boehm and Aislin Donavant Boehm, Taylor Coltrane Boehm, and Lowie Valentine Boehm of Chattanooga, TN. She is also survived by the Kong family-- Tha, Than, Maryanne and Theresa Helen-- from Cambodia, whom Helen helped to resettle in Greensboro and they have remained close. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lee Wolff; her brother, George Philip Donavant; her sister, Annette Donavant Coltrane Fordham; and her niece, Cornelia Coltrane Bocchini and George Phillip Dovavant. Helen was born in Greensboro to John William and Cornelia Elizabeth Snyder Donavant on April 24,1920. She graduated from Greensboro College in 1941 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Primary Education. AB Degree, major in English and Primary Education. In addition to her academic studies, Helen participated in the music program at Greensboro College as a mezzo-soprano, giving a solo voice recital, singing in the Glee Club and serving as business manager of the Glee Club her junior and senior years. While teaching first grade in Kannapolis, NC, Helen was recruited to be Field Supervisor for Girl Scouts in Guilford County. Her counterpart with the Boy Scouts was Bob Wolff to whom she became betrothed. They were wed April 14, 1945 and moved to Goldsboro, NC, where he was Executive Director for the Eastern NC Boy Scout Council and Helen resumed teaching. Helen enjoyed a long and notable career in public education. While teaching first grade in Greenville, NC, she was recruited to teach at the Wahl-Coates School on the campus of East Carolina University. From 1955-1967, she served as principal of the new Elmhurst School in Greenville, which was one of three schools in NC funded by the state to introduce an innovative experiment in team teaching. Elmhurst became known throughout the state of NC and southeast as a model school for teaching and learning. Returning to Greensboro in l967, she directed the Model Developmental Reading School, a Title III program serving the 21 school systems in the NC Fifth Educational District. This work was followed by her appointment as Director of Elementary Education for Greensboro Public Schools and two years later appointed an Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education. In this role she became involved in desegregation efforts and gave testimony in 1971 in the US District Court that desegregation would not irreparably harm the students' education. Throughout her career she never wavered in her support for providing programs and services, which challenged and benefitted students. In her retirement, Helen worked as a volunteer with the Lutheran Refugee Program assisting refugees in enrolling their children in public schools and in receiving needed medical care. She was in a group that visited the refugee camps in Thailand in an effort to help reunite refugee families. Throughout her life religious and spiritual involvement were important. Before her marriage, she was a member at First Baptist Church, Greensboro, after which she joined the United Methodist Church with her husband. In the latter part of her life she attended Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro. Helen was an avid reader and known for participating in many community learning opportunities, discussion groups, service organizations and justice issues including being arrested at the age of 76 while demonstrating for higher wages for employees of Kmart. Even in her later years, Helen maintained a deep compassion for learning, for spiritual growth, for the less fortunate and for justice. She had a large following of friends who remember her depth of maturity and wisdom, her deep love, her generosity and her zest for life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guilford Educational Alliance, 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E, Greensboro, NC 27407.
