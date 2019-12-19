JANUARY 11, 1937 - DECEMBER 11, 2019 Ferol Patricia McInturff Wolfe, 82, of McLeansville, passed away at her home on December 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. A reception of friends will follow at 2 p.m. at the church's Christian Enrichment Center following the memorial service. Mrs. Wolfe was born on January 11, 1937 in Roanoke, VA to the late Charles F. McInturff and Viola Estelle Martin McInturff. Ferol worked for Carolina Fabric Label as an artist beginning in 1973. She was the art director from 1980-1997. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women (UMW), taught Sunday School for the children and adults, taught Vacation Bible School, sang in the Chancel Choir and directed and produced dramas for the church. The project closest to her heart was the designing and fabricating of the artwork for the church's needlepoint cushions. She is survived by her children: Karen W. Goergen (Happy), Robert N. Wolfe, and Dianne W. Chilton; grandchildren: Emil Goergen IV (Alesha), John Goergen, Emily Chilton and James Chilton (Lyndsey); great-grandchildren: Emil Goergen V, Emersyn Goergen and Logan Chilton; and a niece, Hazel Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Bassel Wolfe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.