GREENSBORO Lois Korem Wold, 88, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family.
Service information
Feb 27
Memorial Mass
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Pius X Catholic Church
2210 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
2210 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Memorial Mass begins.
Feb 27
Reception of Friends Following Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2202 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27408
2202 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Reception of Friends Following Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.