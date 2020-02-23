GREENSBORO Lois Korem Wold, 88, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Wold, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Memorial Mass
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
Saint Pius X Catholic Church
2210 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Memorial Mass begins.
Feb 27
Reception of Friends Following Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2202 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Reception of Friends Following Service begins.

Tags

Load entries