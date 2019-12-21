RUFFIN Bernard W. Withers, Jr., 78, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 23 at Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Danville, VA. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
