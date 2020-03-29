L. Arlene (Bailes) Wiseman, 93, of Evans, WV, passed away March 25, 2020 in Eldercare Health & Rehabilitation, Ripley, WV, following an extended illness. She was born November 1, 1926, in Bellburn, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence Edward and Eva Virginia (O'dell) Bailes. Her husband Joseph Lee Wiseman; grandson, Nic Wiseman: brothers, Robert and Gerald "Jack" Bailes; sisters, Geraldine Amick and Lelia Dooley preceded her in death. She was a former teacher's aide at Ripley Elementary and a preschool teacher at Open Bible Church, Ripley, WV. She was a bookkeeper for Lee & Mack Associates and a member of Praise Cathedral Church, Ravenswood, WV. Arlene was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #17, Ripley, WV. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren building blanket tents. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Scott Wiseman and Amy of Reidsville, N.C.: daughter, Rebecca Evalene Bartram and Allan of Evans; brother, William Bailes of Hurricane; sister, Linda Willis of Summersville; grandchildren, A.J. (Elizabeth) Covell, Tyler Bruce (Megan) Wiseman, Evalene Mae (Teraun) Marcus, Evan (Ashley) Bartram: great-grandchildren, Brock Lynch, Lilli, Dominic Lee and Declan Wiseman. Services will be private. Burial will be in the Otterbein Cemetery, Evans, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.