OAK ISLAND Thomas Jackson Winstead, 77, of Oak Island, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at SECU Hospice of Brunswick while surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Winstead was born June 1, 1942, in Greenville, North Carolina, son of the late Howard Walton Winstead and Josephine Jackson Winstead. He obtained a degree in accounting from University of North Carolina at Charlotte and in business administration from East Carolina University. Mr. Winstead retired from Burlington Industries after 38 years as a human resources manager. In his retirement, he obtained his NC realtor's license where he practiced for eleven years. While living in Oak Island, Mr. Winstead was active in the Oak Island Lions Club, Oak Island Senior Center, and a member of Ocean View United Methodist Church. His hobbies included hunting, camping, fishing, and cooking. He was a loving, concerned neighbor who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, serving others and striving to live out his faith in Christ. Sharing life with those around him was his greatest joy, as long as it didn't mean sharing the remote as well. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ellen Winstead. Survivors include his children, Tracie Miles of Indian Trail, Christie Widenhouse and husband Alex of Indian Trail, Rev. Thomas "Tommy" Winstead and wife Tammy of Charlotte, and Wade Adler and wife Ashley of Wilmington; girlfriend, Janice Finchum of Oak Island; sisters, JoEllen Kalat and husband Jim of Cary and Gay Licko and husband Ben of Swansboro; and grandchildren, Morgan, Kaitlyn, Michael, Sydney, Alex, Banks, Parks, Berkley, and Jackson. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Cape Fear Memorial Park, 4763 Southport-Supply Rd. SE, Southport, NC 28461. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Island Senior Center, 5918 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, North Carolina 28465. You may offer online condolences at peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.