Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT FOR SECTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... .UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OCCURRED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING PRODUCING ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES. CONTINUED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE MORE HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FORSYTH AND GUILFORD. * UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS PRODUCED UP TO A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OCCURRED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING PRODUCING ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES. CONTINUED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE MORE HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING. * HEAVY RAIN ON SATURATED GROUND WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF FLASH FLOODING THROUGH TONIGHT, PARTICULARLY IN URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS, AND WHERE HEAVY RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT FOR FORSYTH COUNTY. SWOLLEN CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND FURTHER RAPID RISES IN WATER LEVELS WILL ALSO RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&