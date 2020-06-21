SEPTEMBER 21, 1934 - JUNE 19, 2020 Carol Craven Winslow of Greensboro, NC, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Morningview at Irving Park Assisted Living. She was born on September 21, 1934 to the late Haywood and Lena Craven. Carol grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Rankin High School. She married Bob Winslow and together they raised two children. While the children were young, Carol was a stay at home mother who made sure the home was filled with love and laughter. Once they were grown, she was employed by Long's Accounting Service. She was a very active member of Carraway United Methodist Church where she served on various committees, was a member of the United Methodist Women and enjoyed helping with the hot dog sales on Saturdays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Winslow and her son, Greensboro Police Officer Michael G. Winslow, who died in the line of duty. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Winslow Young and her husband, Bob of Greensboro, NC. Grandsons: Joshua Young and wife Dr. Elizabeth Johnson-Young of Fredericksburg, VA. Christopher Young and wife Dr. Allison Young of Chapel Hill, NC. Great grandchildren include: Hadley and Jillian Young of Fredericksburg, VA and Emerson and Sam Young of Chapel Hill, NC. Other survivors include her favorite niece Melba Winslow Altman of Greensboro, NC and dear family friend Curtis "Pep" Cockman also of Greensboro, NC. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing, a private family service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at George Brothers Funeral Service. For those wishing to attend the funeral from afar, a link will be provided on the George Brothers website and on our individual Facebook pages where you can join us as we celebrate the life of such a special person. If you are unable to join us online at the time of the service, the link will remain "active" if you would like to view as your time allows. The family would like to thank Authoracare Collective (formerly known as Hospice of Greensboro) for walking with us on this journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Carraway United Methodist Church, 1301 Sixteenth Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
