October 29, 1944 - April 26, 2020 John E. Winfree (Eddie), 75, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was a native of Greensboro. Eddie was a musician and had played with many artists, as well as having his own bands throughtout the years, then became a bus driver for entertainers. His other passion was just jumping on his Harley and riding for hours. Eddie is survived by his wife, Beneranda Winfree; two children, Chris Winfree, Kimberly and husband Toby Parrish; four grandchildren, Krystal Warren, Cassi Winfree, Chelsea Rachal and Alix Winfree; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Drew Warren; sister, Barbera Winfree; Mike Winfree and wife Jane Winfree; sister-in-law, Robin Winfree. He was predeceased by parents John and Vilma Winfree and brother Allen Winfree.

To plant a tree in memory of John Winfree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries