JANUARY 13, 1932 - MAY 3, 2020 Mary Scotton Winfield was born on January 13, 1932 in Siler City, North Carolina to Willie Clarence Scotton and Ida Reynolds Scotton. She went home to be with the Lord Jesus on May 3, 2020. Mary was the seventh of twelve children and was reared in a Christian home. She came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of thirteen. Mary graduated from Chatham County Training School in 1950. She attended North Carolina State Teachers College in Fayetteville. During her junior year, Mary was united in holy matrimony to the Reverend Albert Carl Winfield, to whom she was married 64 years. She graduated with a B.S. degree in primary education. received Head Start training at UNC-Greensboro. She continued her education in reading at North Carolina Central University in Durham. In 1979, Mary received a master of arts degree in early childhood education from North Carolina A.& T. State University. Mary taught in the following elementary schools in North Carolina: Drexel Elementary School, Drexel; Chatham County Training School, Siler City; Lake View Elementary School, Norwood; Norwood Elementary, Norwood (Head Start for 5 summers); Kingville Elementary School, Albermarle. She taught at the following schools in Greensboro: Wiley Elementary, Murphy Elementary, and Hunter Elementary. Her teaching career ended in June 1990 after 33 years of experience. She was a life member of the National Education Association. During those years, Mary gave local support to the churches her husband was appointed to as pastor. Her loyal commitment was recognized at each congregation. She was consecrated as a deaconess in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church August 18,1991. She also was a member of Trinity AME Zion Church since 1966. She shared in the following: the Victoria Richardson Missionary Society, the Sunday Church School, the Life Members Council, the January Birthday Calendar Club, the Cathedral Choir, the Gospel Choir, the Lay Council, the Choir Mothers Guild, and was a Life Matron of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society. Mary loved her immediate and extended family, church family, friends,and students. She was a kind,compassionate woman of strong faith who carried herself with dignity. Her interests included researching family history and helping to plan reunions, artwork, singing, fashion,and she enjoyed wearing hats! She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Rebecca Snipes, and brothers Bill, Howard, Jesse, John,and Joseph Scotton. Those left to cherish her memory include her son A. Carl Winfield MD, daughter-in-law Shelia Winfield, grandchildren Joy Winfield, Hope Winfield, and Al Winfield III of Danville,VA; sisters Martha Jane Brown of Silver Springs, MD, Ruby Brockington of Greensboro, Ida Ruth Battle and husband James of Oxon Hill, MD; brother George Scotton and wife Daisy of Siler City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the current pandemic,there will be a brief graveside funeral service and burial at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. A celebration of life service may be planned for a later date. The family would like to recognize Ms. Tammy Leach and Mrs. Mary Griffin, Dr. Darrin Mitchell, and the rest of the Trinity AME Zion Church family for the love and support before and during her extended illness. We would also like to thank the Reminiscence staff at Brighton Gardens for the outstanding care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society. Online condolences can be sent to perryjbrownfuneralhome.com. Perry J. Brown 909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
