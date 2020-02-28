Van Wilson, former owner of Van Wilson Enterprises at 2901 Randleman Road, Greensboro, NC, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89 years young. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (William) Wilson, grandsons Danny (Jill) Wilson, Brad Wilson, granddaughter-in-law Tracey Wilson, and 4 great-grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Amelia, and Andrew Wilson. He will be sadly missed by his family. Services will be private for family only. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

Tags

Load entries