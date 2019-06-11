GREENSBORO Saundra Craddock Wilson, 82, died peacefully June 8, 2019, at Wesley Long Hospital after a courageous fight with kidney disease and dementia. Saundra grew up in Eden, NC and graduated from Woman's College, now UNCG. She married her beloved husband Stanley Wilson and began a beautiful life together full of family, friends, work, and travel. Saundra became a high school English teacher and loved every minute of working with her students. Her favorite times were at West Springfield High School, in Virginia, where she taught and coached debate. She made lifetime friends with both staff and students. She continued her own education, obtaining a master's degree from Virginia Tech and went into school administration, working as an assistant principal at Robinson Secondary, Lee High School and Rocky Run Intermediate. She and Stanley were able to retire to Greensboro, NC and here enjoyed lots of wonderful time as loving parents to their daughter Beth and their two granddaughters, Rachel and Emily. They loved to travel all over the world. Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Oakey Craddock, and her husband, Stanley Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Wilson, granddaughters, Rachel Wilder and Emily Wilder, and great-grandson, Liam Wilder, who lit up her later years. A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at New Garden Friends Meeting in Greensboro. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
