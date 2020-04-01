1943 - 2020 Sandra Gayle Case Wilson, 76, of Greensboro, NC, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hospice of Greensboro, surrounded by family. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wilson, sister Dianne Case, brothers Bob Case (Jeanne) and Lynn Rader (Tricia), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are father, Leonard Lee Rader and mother, Viola Yonce Rader. Sandra was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing and dearly loved her church family. She was known to often help with charities within the church. Sandra also enjoyed watching University of Alabama football "Roll Tide!" Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at George Brothers Funeral Services. The family gratefully acknowledges all the staff at Hospice for the care and compassion given to Sandra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Authora Care Collective (formally Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Ave, GSO, NC.

