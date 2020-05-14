Ruby Wilson, 87, of McLeansville, went home to her heavenly father, on May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park with Reverend Chad Williams officiating. She will lie in state at George Brothers Funeral Service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ruby was born on July 16, 1932, in Stokesdale, to the late William and Irene Matthews. She was a member of Brown Summit Baptist Church and worked for Cone Mills for more than twenty years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dema Rose Shoffner. Ruby is survived by her children, Harvey Wilson, Paul Wilson and Sabrina Mansfield; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Daniel Matthews, Jimmy Matthews, Judy Garmon, and Billy Bennett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Brown Summit Baptist Church, 6000 Summit Avenue, Brown Summit, NC 27214 or to Hospice at Greensboro (AuthoraCare Collective) 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
