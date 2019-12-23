APRIL 16, 1939 - DECEMBER 21, 2019 Mr. Rodney Wallace Wilson, 80, passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019 at his home. Mr. Wilson's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. David Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church, other times at their home. Burial will be private in the family cemetery. A native of Guilford County, Rodney was born on April 16, 1939 the son of the late Vinson Pegram Wilson and Janie Butler Wilson. As a high school student, and following retirement, Rodney was a bus driver for Guilford County Schools. Following high school, he attended Riverside Academy and Oak Ridge Military Academy. On November 21, 1961 he married Texie McGee. He was drafted into the Army in 1962 and served honorably and proudly for several years. He was retired from Richardson-Vick/Proctor & Gamble and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roger Vinson Wilson. Rodney was an avid Carolina Tar Heel and NY Yankee fan. He enjoyed bowling and playing softball and attending the grandchildren's activities. As a church member, he was active in the men's group, a Sunday School teacher, deacon, greeter, usher, and AWANA leader. A loving and devoted husband and father, Rodney is survived by his wife of 58 years, Texie Wilson; daughters April Richardson and her husband, Jason, and Melanie Millen and her husband, Terry, all of Stokesdale; grandchildren Sarah Kate Richardson and Noah Allen Richardson, Michael Vinson Millen and his wife, Heidi, and Brianna Millen Greenia and her husband, James. Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, PO Box 533, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 or Hospice of Rockingham, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or Siloam Missionary Homes, 1053 Quakenbush Road, Snow Camp, NC 27349. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Wilson family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Wilson, Rodney Wallace
To send flowers to the family of Rodney Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Central Bapitst Church
1715 NC Hwy 68
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
1715 NC Hwy 68
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Guaranteed delivery before Rodney's Visitation begins.
Dec 26
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Central Bapitst Church
1715 NC Hwy 68
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
1715 NC Hwy 68
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Guaranteed delivery before Rodney's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.