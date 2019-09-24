MARCH 7, 1945 - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 MADISON Ramona Catherine Payne Wilson, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Wilson was born on March 7, 1945 in Rockingham County to the late Gilbert Watson Payne, Sr. and Elma Lenora "Lee" Sharpe Payne. She graduated from Guilford College in 1967 and went to work for Stoneville High School that same year as an English teacher. In 1977, when Rockingham County High School was built, she moved there and remained an English teacher until her retirement in 1998. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and enjoyed flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to car shows. Ramona, also known as "Gammy," adored caring for and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved vacationing with her family to Walt Disney World. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Gilbert Watson Payne, Jr. and sister, Irma Payne Hilton. Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-two years, Roger Michael Wilson of the home; daughters, Wendi Wilson Greene and husband, Tommy of Summerfield and Tori Wilson Spencer and husband, Brian of Walnut Cove; grandchildren, Mckenzie Greene, Sophia Greene Wilkins and husband, Zach, Jake Allred, Belle Greene and Will Spencer; great-grandson, Luke Wilkins; sisters, Mary Reid and Rebecca Turner and several special extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at the residence. Please consider memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Rockingham County or Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.