GREENSBORO Martha Martin Wilson, 85, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family.

