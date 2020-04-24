GREENSBORO - Margaret Jessie Webb Wilson, 97, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Margaret was born in Guilford County, North Carolina to the late Stafford and Jessie Johnstone Webb. She received her BS degree from Meredith College in Raleigh, NC. She was a homemaker, and a life-long member of First Baptist Church. She served as chairman of the Board of Deacons, several term as deacon; treasurer; chair of Finance; Music; Personnel Committee. Margaret was on the Pastor Search Committee, president of the Women's Missionary Union and the Sunday School superintendent and teacher. She was also active in the Greensboro Symphony Guild and the Hamilton Lakes Garden Club. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Ex Libris Book Club. Margaret enjoyed being a volunteer with Hospice of Greensboro. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lt. Stafford Webb. Survivors are her daughter, Margaret J. Wilson of the home; son, Peter Stafford Wilson and wife Barbara Karam Wilson of Westerville, OH; brother, George Webb of Alpharetta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401, the Samuel G. Wilson Scholarship at the Greensboro Symphony; or to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes Lineberry is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
