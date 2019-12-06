Jean Reynolds Wilson, 78, passed away at Johnston-Willis Memorial Hospital in Richmond, VA on Dec. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. She was a native of Penhook, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Citty Funeral Home Chapel in Reidsville, NC, with Rev. Dave Huggins officiating and burial will follow in Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jean was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, teaching art, playing tennis, and restoring and selling antiques. She is predeceased by her mother, Eunice Shreve Fagge, and brothers, Wayne Reynolds and Larry Reynolds. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Oliver "Steve" Wilson. They were married in Richmond, VA in 1961. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley Wilson Cox and Adrian Cox, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg Wilson and Ruth Newberry Wilson, three grandchildren, Kate, Andrew, and Matthew Cox, and siblings, Shirley Turner, Joyce Strader, Terry Duncan, Betty Cobb, Laverne Robinson, Billy Reynolds, and Steve Reynolds and a half-sister, Nancy Carey. Visitation will be held at Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville, NC on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 6 till 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to: The American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 2730
