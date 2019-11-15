November 3, 1931 - November 8, 2019 The Reverend Doctor James Kieffer Wilson, Jr. died November 8, 2019. He was born November 3, 1931 to James and Mildred Wilson, Sr. He graduated from Davidson College after which he served two years in the army. He attended Union Theological Seminary where he received his Doctor of Ministry. He was a minister of the word and sacrament, serving churches in North Carolina and Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty; and his first wife, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; son, Jim; daughters, Beth and Krissie (John); and three grandchildren, Erin, Wilson and Ansley. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 at the Presbyterian Village in Austell, Georgia. Southcare Funeral Home
