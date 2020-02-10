AUGUST 5, 1944 - FEBRUARY 5, 2020 Glenda Reynolds Wilson, 75, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Born in Ararat, NC Glenda grew up on a tobacco farm. A graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Biology; She retired after 27 years with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. She loved her home & enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and dominoes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Reynolds and Hazel Jones Reynolds and sister, Shirley R. Fletcher. Surviving are her daughter, Wendy W. Smith, grandson, Mickey Smith, nieces, Melissa F. Pendry & Robin F. Puckett & numerous great nephews and one great niece. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
