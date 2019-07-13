DECEMBER 25, 1960 - JULY 11, 2019 Gail Lowery Wilson, 58, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale with Pastor Tom Bowling officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Gail was a Christmas baby, born on December 25, 1960, the daughter of the late Russell Welton Lowery and Lena Jones Lowery. She was retired from Guilford Mills where she worked as a threader. She loved music and flowers, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially those grandkids. On March 3, 1981, she married David Anderson Wilson. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, David A. Wilson of the home; children Michael Lee Wilson and Christina Gail Wilson, both of Summerfield; sister Tina Ward (Ken) of Randleman; brothers Robert Earl Lowery of Stokesdale, Roger Dale Lowery of Climax, and Richard Sampson of Summerfield; four grandchildren including special granddaughter Shyanne Wilson, Alysa Stewart, Taylor Stewart, and Dakota Lowery; special niece Kathy Lowery; daughter-in-law Stacey Kirkman; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Wilson family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
