Stokesdale--Mrs. Frances Earline Wilson, 86, died September 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Oak Springs Baptist, Stokesdale. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services are entrusted to Perry- Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.