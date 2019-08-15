GREENSBORO--Evelyn Fields Wilson, age 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. She was born in Randolph County, NC on December 1, 1932 to the late James Bryson Fields and Lily White Fields. Evelyn is survived by her children, Terry Conlon and husband Kevin of Wake Forest, NC, and Alan Wilson and wife Kim of Rougemont, NC; grandchildren Jonathan Wilson, James Wilson, Jordan Wilson Garnett, and Elizabeth Conlon; great-grandchild Cadence Wilson; and sister, Emily Walker of Greensboro, NC. Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother Norman Fields of Randleman, NC and sister, Joyce Hackney of Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest; 919-556-5811; www.brightfunerals.com.
