Elsie Carter 'Peggy' Wilson, 90, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Mrs. Wilson's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale. Burial will follow at Flat Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rockingham County native, Peggy was born on September 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Lawrence Dewey Carter and Elsie Williams Carter. She was retired from Rockingham County School System and was a graduate of Bethany School. She enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Billy Wilson in 1979. Surviving are children Debra G. Wilson, Lawrence Duane Wilson, and Dudley C. Wilson, all of Summerfield; 4 grandchildren Kathryn Leigh Catalano, Daniel Dwight Wilson, Matthew Brian Wilson, and Dustin Rakestraw; and 4 great grandchildren Audrey Catalano, Vince Catalano, John Carter Wilson, and Elsie Baker Wilson. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
