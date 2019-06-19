GREENSBORO After an accidental fall, David Alexander Wilson, 50, left this world to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Celebration of life will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Our Father with visitation to follow. He was a lifetime member of Our Father and his ashes will be placed in the columbarium there. A native of Greensboro, he was an engineering project manager with Wilson & Lysiak, Inc. He was a graduate of Ragsdale High School class of 1987. He attended University at NC State and graduated from A&T University from the Engineering School class of 1996. Surviving are his parents Tom and Helen Wilson; sister Cindy Baggett (Jeff); brother Tommy Wilson (Tracy); nephews Michael Baggett and Erik Tyler Baggett; nieces Nicki Baggett, Loren Wilson, and Alex Wilson, all of Greensboro. He has four surviving aunts: Alene Friedman of Greensboro, NC; Debbie Sink of Lexington, NC; Martha Shannon (Rev. Michael) of Carrboro, NC; and Stella Jo Staton (deceased, Tommy Staton). He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Johnny Lee and Lucy (Crowell) Wilson of Lexington, NC; his maternal grandmother Bonnie Blackburn Staton Sink of Lexington, NC: and his maternal grandfather James P. Staton of Mooresville, NC. David loved animals. He helped with many feral cats by getting them vet care as needed and making sure they did not go hungry. He always provided a home for two rescue cats and at least one dog. He never saw an animal that needed help that he did not help. His heart for helping did not end with animals. It made him happy to fill his car up with food and deliver to the church for the food pantry. He helped several homeless people get back on their feet over the years, by personally helping them find shelter and work. Though he had no children of his own, his nieces, nephews, and kids of his close friends were his pride and joy. He loved to decorate for Halloween and enjoyed all the kids in his life and the neighborhood kids coming by to enjoy the decorations and the candy he would hand out. He would also decorate for Christmas and loved to know that people enjoyed viewing all the outdoor decorations. Making other people happy brought him a lot of joy. Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27407. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.