MAY 22, 1925 - JULY 12, 2019 Betty Lee J. Wilson, age 94, died at her home, surrounded by her family on July 12, 2019. She was born May 22, 1925 in Portsmouth, VA to Ruby and William Buchanan Johnson. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Edward W. Wilson. Betty was much bigger in life than her petite frame suggested and talented in so many ways. Betty was extremely athletic and very competitive. She played multiple sports in high school and, upon graduating from Wilson High School, she was in charge of the City Recreation Bureau's Playground Program at Portsmouth, VA from 1941-1949. During that time, she was also a physical ed. teacher and coach for the girls' basketball team at St. Paul's High School. In 1949, Betty held her women's national basketball official rating in refereeing and established the Tidewater Board of Women Referees. After moving to Greensboro in 1952, she and Ed continued to establish their family. Betty was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost, a loving Gram to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted and helping friend to those who knew her, some of those friendships lasting as many as 69 years. Betty was a loving Christian, who was a member of First Christian Church of Greensboro. Betty is survived by her brother Beachie and his wife Bernice Johnson of Jacksonville, NC, her cousins Jack and Bill Peel of Tucson, AZ and her three children, Susan Morris of Raleigh, Rebecca Kageorge and husband Bill of North Wilkesboro, Gans Wilson and wife Ann Marie of Greensboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jen Hall (Jeff), Gans Wilson, Jr. (Danielle), Jason Kageorge, Edward Kageorge (Brittany), Kevin Wilson, Juliane Wilson, Jordan Townsend, Austin Townsend (Bri), Allison Townsend and her great-grandchildren Logan Hall, Kayla Hall, and Finley Wilson as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces, all of which she loved and touched deeply. There will be a private family service and inurnment at First Christian Church. The family would like to invite family and friends to a floating celebration of Betty's life at the home of Gans and Ann Marie Wilson, 408 Stage Coach Court, on Saturday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., casual attire. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. The family would like to thank Janet Dickinson, Allison Townsend, Laila Zegarra, Maria Dixon, Michelle Steffens, Don Wilson and especially Nettie Garland for their compassionate and loving care for Betty during the last three years of her life. They would also like to thank Forbis and Dick Funeral Guilford Chapel, for their help during this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
