JULY 9, 2019 - JULY 9, 2019 Baby William Eugene-Thomas Wilson passed away July 9, 2019, at Women's Hospital in Greensboro. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Baby Wilson is survived by his mother, Brittany Hatcher; father, Matt Wilson; maternal grandparents, Kaye and Terry Hatcher; paternal grandparents, Shannon Baynes and James Wilson. "For you formed my inward parts, you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well." Psalms 139:13-14 Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive Reidsville, NC 27320
