DECEMBER 11, 1936 - JUNE 7, 2020 MADISON Annie Jo Lawson Wilson, 83, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ellisboro Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday at the church, as well as on T Birch Trail, Stokesdale beginning Thursday. Annie Jo was born on December 11, 1936 in Rockingham County to the late John G. Lawson and Bessie Hill Lawson. She had four brothers and one sister, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She drew her last breath at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County, but had been a resident of North Pointe Assisted Living of Mayodan and prior to that resided on Bald Hill Loop in Madison. On December 12, 1955, she and Ralph M. Wilson eloped to South Carolina. They were married 44 years and had 4 children. She was a 1955 graduate of Madison High School and had been employed by Madison Throwing, Inc., Burlington Industries and Gem-Dandy, all of Madison. She won the honor of being the state song leader and traveled to Ohio by train in 1952 to sing for President Harry S. Truman. She always loved to sing and was an active member of Ellisboro Baptist Church where she was a part of the choir, Praise Team, an accomplished solo performer, former Sunday School teacher, as well as serving on numerous committees during her life. She loved her church and her church family very much and enjoyed being there most of all. She loved to spend Saturday nights at 311 Speedway for many years cheering on her son and the whole pit crew of the 26 Ralph's Body Shop late model racing team. She loved to work in her flower gardens and share her flowers with family and friends. Annie Jo was always busy and seemed to have a craft project going at all times. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph M. Wilson, and first-born son, Anthony M. Wilson; brothers, Fred Lawson MIA Korea, Ray Lawson, Arnold "Monk" Lawson, Harvey Lawson and sister Mozelle Lawson Rhodes. She is survived by her children, Timothy H. Wilson and wife, Lisa; Angela Wilson Neal and husband, Terry and Melissa Wilson and fiancé, David L. Simpson; grandchildren, Clare and Sonni Wilson, Katie Neal Levy, Kaylin Barbour, Destiny Carter and Christian Carter; great-grandchildren, Houston Fincher and Jacey Barbour. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Ellisboro Baptist Church, 1604 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered a www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
