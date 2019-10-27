Gladys Smith Wilmouth, age 94, of Greensboro, passed away Friday October 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Gladys Wilmouth was born June 29, 1925 in Rowe VA to the late Johnson and Katherine Smith. Gladys retired from Lorillard after 27 years of service, she also loved to knit, crochet, and cook. Most of all Gladys was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her sisters Linda Sue Musick and Lois Nuckles, brothers Carl and Jay Smith, grandchildren Shannon Riley (Pete), Scott Dixon, and Chris Dixon, son in law Don Dixon, six great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Lee Wilmouth, daughters Deborah Wilmouth and Donna Dixon, five brothers, and five sisters. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Clapp's Nursing Center for all the love and care they gave Mrs. Wilmouth. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
