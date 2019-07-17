AUGUST 4, 1951 - JULY 13, 2019 Richard Harold "Rich" Willis, age 67, of Asheboro passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Mr. Willis was born in Asheboro on August 4, 1951, to Harold "Buddy" Willis, Jr. and Carolyn Sowder Willis. Rich was a 1969 graduate of Asheboro High School, where he was known as "Dickie." He retired as manager with Revco/CVS after 30 years of service. Rich attended Sunset Avenue Church of God. In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his former wife, Sandra Dickerson Willis, and one sister. Rich was a true handyman and enjoyed working in his yard. He thoroughly enjoyed going to his church, traveling and spoiling his cat, Charlotte. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Briles Willis, daughters, Melissa Willis of Greensboro, Jessie Willis of Mooresville, and Amanda Willis and fiance Adam Fongemin of Greensboro; son, Tim Willis and wife Lisa of High Point; grandchildren, Caylee Willis, and Lizzie and Logan Fongemin; 1 sister; and 1 brother. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at Sunset Avenue Church of God, 900 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Funeral services will follow on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Sunset Avenue Church of God with Dr. Boyd Byerly officiating. Burial will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 2524, Asheboro, NC 27204 or YWCA, 1807 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27103 or American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Willis family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203
