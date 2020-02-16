REIDSVILLE Mrs. Geneva Alverson Williamson , died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 from the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 7236 US Highway 29 Business. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries