YANCEYVILLE Mr. James Henry Williamson, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:00 PM at New Ephesus Baptist Church. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
YANCEYVILLE Mr. James Henry Williamson, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:00 PM at New Ephesus Baptist Church. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.