GREENSBORO Joan Hori Williamson, 70, died Friday, October 11, 2019. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, at Gospel Baptist Church. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Williamson family with arrangements.
