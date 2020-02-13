REIDSVILLE Jessie Faye Graves Williamson, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15 from Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1694 Highway 158. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

To send flowers to the family of Jessie Williamson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church
1694 Highway 158 East
Reidsville, NC 27320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jessie's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries