REIDSVILLE Jessie Faye Graves Williamson, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15 from Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1694 Highway 158. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Service information
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church
1694 Highway 158 East
Reidsville, NC 27320
1694 Highway 158 East
Reidsville, NC 27320
