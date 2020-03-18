AUGUST 9, 1939 - MARCH 16, 2020 Beloved husband and father, Jerry Wayne Williamson passed away on March 16, 2020. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The family will receive friends during a reception following the service. Jerry was born in Greensboro to the late Marvin and Pauline Williamson, graduated from Greensboro High School, attended GTCC, and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. He was a service technician with Clyde Rudd & Associates for 35 years and after retirement was a Guilford County bus driver for children with special needs. Jerry truly enjoyed his work with children and was so well thought of that parents would ask for him specifically on their children's route and he continued to hear from his passengers for years after he retired. He was introduced to his wife Kaye by her then 8-year-old daughter, who accompanied them on their first date. For 37 years, they shared a wonderful life and Kaye recalls their favorite times together came from their mutual love of travel. Wonderful and cherished moments were made in Hawaii, cruises, and driving a convertible from Miami to Key West along US 1S. No one will remember Jerry doing yard work or playing golf (neither of which he liked); instead, he'll be remembered for his zingers, one-liners and wicked little laugh. He had a kind heart and loved children, enjoyed NASCAR (esp. Richard Petty), and cheered for the Redskins, then the Panthers and then the Redskins again. In addition to Kaye (whom he lovingly referred to as "his whole world"), Jerry is survived by daughter, Anne Randolph Carter, of Dunedin, FL; a brother, Howard Williamson; a nephew, Bryan Williamson; and two great-nephews, Craig and Alex Williamson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Williamson and an infant daughter, Shelby Williamson. Sincere appreciation is extended to his caregivers, "Charlie's Angels," Sylvia Martin, Jessica Muntz, Marla Maloni and Eleanor Itchere for their compassion and thoughtfulness while caring for Jerry and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be directed to the Alzheimers Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
