GREENSBORO Evelyn Williamson, 84, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at Greater First United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Rd. Johnson and Sons is assisting the family.
