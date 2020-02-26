DECEMBER 27, 1936 - FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Raymond Richard Williams, 83, went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020 at Hospice of Asheboro. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Reverend Sid Lanier officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of Jodie Strader. Raymond was born on December 27, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond Lewis and Lena Kalinsky Williams. He lived in Browns Summit for many years before moving to High Point. He was a member of Pine Woods United Methodist Church and the Methodist Men. He will be remembered for the love of his Lord and the love for his family. Raymond considered it a great honor to donate his body to science at High Point University. He is survived by his children, Craig Williams and wife, Patti, Scott Williams and wife, Carmen, Cori Buck, Jodie Strader and husband, Skeeter; grandchildren, Matthew and wife Rebekah, Michelle, Dannette and husband Nelson, Dagmar and husband Tony, Tara and husband Matt, Dakota, Morgan, Meagan and Mitch; 7 great-grandchildren; in addition, numerous extended family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life for 60 years, Roberta "Bobbi" Williams; sister, Dorothy Jankowski and husband Wally. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 and the SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Visitation begins.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.