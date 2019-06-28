ARCHDALE Buford T. "Pete" Williams, Jr., 79, passed Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at High Point Medical Center. He was born April 17, 1940, in Winston-Salem and was the son of the late Buford T. and Ruth Irwin Williams. He was a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church in Greensboro where he taught the VIP Sunday school class. He served as senior vice-president with Norling Studios from 1980-1996 and retired from Alderman Company where he served as president from 1996-2002. Pete enjoyed photography and made his career in that field. He also enjoyed woodworking, which extended to projects at his mountain home, which he loved. In earlier years, he enjoyed racing sport cars and in later years he enjoyed being in touch and catching up with friends and family. Pete was a hard worker who was always active doing the things he loved with the people he loved. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Denny Williams. Pete is survived by his wife, Wilma Mosley Williams, whom he married on September 3, 1960; children, Amy Williams Hill of Archdale and Jeff Williams (Jennie) of Greensboro; two grandsons, Nicholas Williams Hill (Katie) and Michael Alexander Hill; great-grandson, Elijah Thomas Hill; sister, Suzy Bowles (Ernest) of Germanton; and brother, Tony Williams (Robin) of Randleman. The memorial service celebrating Pete's life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at South Elm Street Baptist Church with Dr. Rev. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Sparta. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Pete's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Elm Street Baptist Church, 4212 S. Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Williams family.
